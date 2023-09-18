Between the rows: Cleaning up in your garden with broom corn Published 9:00 am Monday, September 18, 2023

Broom corn, also know as broom straw, sorghum vulgare, is a member of the sorghum family and is native to central Africa.

Broom corn was grown for a variety of reasons, both helpful and ornamental. Benjamin Franklin had a hand in introducing it for farming, and it was found to be an excellent feed.

All you need to grow broom corn is a sunny spot with rich soil. It can grow as tall as 18 feet, and resembles its distant cousin, sweet corn. Only it doesn’t form ears.

The seeds it produces form in the tassel at the top of the plant, which form large fans. When ripe, the stalks are cut, then shortened to a uniform length, and hung upside down so that they dry straight.

When dry, the seeds are brushed out of the tassels with a curry comb. If you only grow a small patch, you can choose not to harvest it. The birds love it, and will eat it from the tassels as it stands there through the winter.

It is a fairly simple but labor-intensive process to make the tassels into brooms. I watched a fellow do just that at a swap meet in the Midwest and I was impressed and bought two from him. He used long, straight saplings for handles (or picked up dead sticks in the woods).

I have been teased about the rustic brooms on my dining room wall, but with just a little magic, they double as additional vehicles.

Yes, the idea for this column came from all the superstition surrounding Halloween, which will be here before we know it. …