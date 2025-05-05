May 9: STCU integrates with Oregon’s Community Bank Published 3:31 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

After months of preparation, Oregon-based Community Bank and the Spokane-based credit union STCU integrate the weekend of May 10.

STCU announced in a statement Monday, May 5, Community Bank’s 10 branch locations in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington will close at 3 p.m. Friday, May 9, when accounts will move to STCU.

Before those branches reopen the morning of May 13, they will be rebranded as STCU, though still staffed by the same employees that Community Bank customers have grown to know and trust.

As credit union members, the former bank customers will have access to a broader suite of financial products and services, as well as 24-hour access to online banking, the STCU mobile app, and a network of 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs.

—————— Integration timeline • Friday, May 9 — Community Bank branches close at 3 p.m. • Monday, May 12 — All Community Bank

branches closed for integration work. • Tuesday, May 13 — Branches reopen as

STCU. Find more information at stcu.org/communitybank. ———————

“Our two organizations share a commitment to serving our communities, and providing local access to financial services,” STCU President and CEOEzra Eckhardt said in the statement. “By integrating the Community Bank staff into our existing team, we’re ensuring that we have people on the ground who know those communities well and have earned the trust of Community Bank customers.”

“Shared core values” was a key factor in identifying a partner for integration, according to Tom Moran, Community Bank president and CEO. STCU has the resources to maintain high service standards in an increasingly complex regulatory and economic environment, while meeting consumer expectations for digital access.

“The future care of our customers, communities and employees was our foremost concern as we looked for an organization to carry on Community Bank’s 70-year heritage,” Moran said. “We are in good hands with STCU.”

The integration required approval from the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation, Washington Department of Financial Institutions, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the National Credit Union Administration. The ODFR in July approved STCU’s request to expand its field-of-membership into 14 Oregon counties. STCU’s geographic footprint now encompasses 61 counties in North Idaho, Eastern Oregon and all of Washington.

Community Bank has seven Oregon branches in Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, and Baker counties. In addition, it has three branches in Washington’s Walla Walla and Asotin counties — an extension of STCU’s 39 locations in Eastern Washington, the Columbia Basin, Tri-Cities and North Idaho, Eckhardt said.

STCU has members throughout Eastern Oregon, who will gain more convenient access to STCU branch locations. While digital transactions are increasingly popular, Eckhardt said “face-to-face interaction continues to be an important part of the STCU member experience.”