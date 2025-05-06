Letter: Tell Congress to protect vulnerable communities Published 8:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

With federal budget deliberations ongoing, you can still reach out to our members of Congress to protect Eastern Oregon’s most vulnerable community members. To avoid cuts that will cost us more in the long run, as well as cause deep harm to our communities, I have written to plead for:

1) Full funding to renew existing housing choice voucher contracts and emergency housing vouchers.

2) Full Continuum of Care funding, including the funding of Permanent Supportive Housing. PSH is one of the only tools rural communities have to end the homelessness of community members with severe disabling conditions, many of whom are still languishing on the streets.

3) Continued funding for LIHEAP — Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program — to keep low-income households safe from power disconnection.

4) No cuts to Medicaid.

These services are the bare minimum our communities need to protect our most vulnerable neighbors. We will pay for the costs of these cuts through our emergency rooms, jails, hospital, and treatment programs. They will cost lives. There is no efficiency to be gained here. These programs serve our seniors, our sick, our veterans,and our children, yet they are the ones bearing the brunt of these “efficiency measures.” Join me in reaching out.

Mandy Gawf

Pendleton