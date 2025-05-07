Enterprise Future Farmers of America reports a successful year Published 9:23 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise chapter of the Future Farmers of America wrapped up its year May 1 with its annual banquet and recapped what it reported was a successful year.

One of the highlights was the chapter’s auction April 17 that raised more than $12,000 selling projects FFA students made in shop, agriculture and blacksmithing programs. The auction included selling the labor of three groups of students who will work for the purchaser for four hours completing spring cleaning and other tasks.

The proceeds go toward several areas, including materials for the shop, lab supplies for the classroom and a large portion is for travel funds and support for the FFA chapter. FFA adviser Stephanie Schofield said the $12,000 is a record-breaking amount compared to the past several years.

“We will be able to offer more opportunities to students next year because of this,” she said.

Recognitions

The chapter recognized several members at the banquet:

• Kaylee Eaves has been the 2024-25 chapter historian. Her favorite FFA memory is attending the FFA National Convention in the fall in Indianapolis. After high school she plans on getting her real estate license to become a real estate agent with her own brokerage.

• Hannah Kate Sheehy, the chapter’s junior adviser. In addition to being an officer in FFA, she held leadership positions in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, student body, National Honor Society, Rotary Club and the Mentor Match Entrepreneurship Program. Her plans for this fall are to attend Stanford University and double major in economics and international relations.

• Jacob Journigan, a committee coordinator. He said his favorite FFA memory was the officer training, during which he enjoyed the team he worked with. His FFA supervised agricultural experience project was operating a lawn-mowing business based in Wallowa. After high school Journigan plans to become a real estate agent.

• Ryder Tomasini, also a committee coordinator. He said his favorite FFA memory is probably the state convention. His supervised agricultural experience project involved working on a farm for Jon Vanderzanden. Tomasini said his plans after high school is to attend a trade school and become a lineman.

Schofield said the youths were all grateful for the support the chapter received, both from the community in general and from FFA alumni.