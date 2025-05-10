Northeast Oregon Department of Forestry to run fire training session May 13 at MERA Published 12:00 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

UNION COUNTY — Residents may notice smoke coming from the Mount Emily Recreation Area on May 13, but the Oregon Department of Forestry said not to worry.

The Northeast Oregon District is running a fire training session at the MERA parking lot on Owsley Canyon Road as part of a fire school program, according to a press release from ODF.

“We want to assure the public that you may notice some smoke during this session, but it is part of our controlled training exercises,” Public Information Officer Molly Johnson said in the release.

The department is asking residents not to report this as a potential fire.

“Your understanding and support in this matter are greatly appreciated as we work to enhance our community’s safety,” Johnson said.