Elgin men in collision near Wallowa; one dies Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

WALLOWA — One man died and another suffered injuries early Friday, May 9, when their vehicles collided on Highway 82 about 4 miles west of Wallowa, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Andrew Singer, 50, of Elgin was driving a 2009 Subaru Impreza eastbound near milepost 44 about 7:20 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Toyota Rav4.

Singer died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Jeff Stein, 38, also of Elgin. suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise.

Oregon State Police are investigating the crash but it may be a couple of weeks before a report is out.