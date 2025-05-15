CHD hosts open house May 19 at Outreach Center Published 10:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

UNION COUNTY — Members of the public can attend an open house Monday, May 19, at the Center for Human Development’s Outreach Center.

The Spring into Recovery open house, which runs 3-6 p.m. at the outreach center, 2108 Island Ave., is an opportunity for the public to tour the facility, meet the team and learn about the resources CHD offers, according to a social media post by CHD.

CHD will be handing out free Narcan kits while supplies last and provide training sessions on how to use the medication. Naloxone — commonly known by the brand name Narcan — is a lifesaving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, including fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioid medication.

Staff also will be available to answer questions about opioid overdose prevention and recovery resources.

Hotdogs, chips, water and swag also will be available.