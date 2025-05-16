La Grande School District Assistant Superintendent wins 2025 Crystal Apple Leadership Award Published 9:00 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

LA GRANDE — A long time La Grande school administrator was honored at the 2025 Crystal Apple Awards ceremony for Union County school districts.

The InterMountain Education Service District awarded La Grande School District Assistant Superintendent Scott Carpenter on May 5 with the 2025 Crystal Apple Leadership award, according to a press release.

“This leader’s work has had a positive impact on his district, across classrooms, schools and the wider community. Scott brings people together and is collaborative, humble and deeply respected by colleagues,” IMESD Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said in the release. “The Crystal Apple Leadership Award recognizes excellence, and this winner embodies that excellence every day. Scott’s leadership has made the district’s schools stronger, staff more supported and students better prepared for success in school and in life.”

Every year the leadership award is given to honor an exemplary school administrator from one of the 17 component school districts that make up the IMESD.

“I am grateful to La Grande School District, our regional educator network and, particularly, IMESD for this honor. This honor would not be possible without the tremendous support of my wife and family,” Carpenter said in the release. “There are many qualified and hardworking administrators in our region. Their acknowledgment and support of our work in LGSD is tremendous.”

Carpenter first joined the La Grande School District in 2013 as an assistant principal before he moved into a leadership role. Throughout his tenure, Carpenter has helped the school district achieve success in many areas, including high graduation rates at La Grande High School with “remarkable outcomes” for students experiencing poverty, students with disabilities and career technical education completers.

He led the development of a multi-tiered academic and behavioral support system for students, helped implement district assessments and promoted data-informed decision making. Carpenter also helped co-create the B.E.S.T. Program, which helps engage fifth graders with a curriculum that promotes healthy decision making, peer resistance strategies and personal empowerment.

“I am also grateful for a stellar LGSD team that works every day to support kids and their learning at high levels,” Carpenter said. “We are doing the right work to increase learning outcomes, expand opportunities and take care of the real needs of students.”