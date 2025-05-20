Election 2025: Special district election results roll in for Union County Published 9:56 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

UNION COUNTY — Results for the special district election on Tuesday, May 20, have started to roll in.

Union County has contested races in six school board elections and one cemetery maintenance district race.

With just 18% of the ballots counted as of 11 p.m., incumbent Randy Shaw is ahead with 64.8% of the vote over challenger Shauna Hendrickson with 34.8% for Zone 3 Position 4 on the La Grande School Board, according to unofficial election results.

A total of three school board seats are up for election in Cove. Nikoa Rietmann is in the lead with 57.1% for Position 1, while Cody Singer has 42.9% of the vote. In the race for Position 3, Dave Johnson has pulled ahead with 68.3%, while Jesse Wright has 31.7% of the vote. Derick Reddington leads John Garlitz 61.9% to 37.9% for Position 4.

In the Imbler School District, incumbent Pam Glenn holds 65.5% of the vote for Position 4 over challenger Robert Breshears with 34.2% of the vote.

In the North Powder School District, challenger Tyler Hufford has a modest lead over incumbent Danyell Nesser. Hufford has 52.1% while Nesser has 47% of the vote. This election is a shared contest and the Union County Election Office only reports local results.

There also is one contested cemetery maintenance district race in Union. Julie Baxter leads Donald George for director with 60.4% and 39.6% of the vote respectively.

Uncontested race results can be found online at tinyurl.com/43d2wjda.