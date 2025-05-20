He was pulled over for drunk driving in a county vehicle. He’s the sheriff of Umatilla County. Published 9:45 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

UMATILLA COUNTY — The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office reported Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan had a blood-alcohol level more than two times the legal limit the night of his arrest for allegedly driving a sheriff’s office vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office issued details of the arrest in a statement Monday, May 19.

According to the statement, a Gilliam County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 84 eastbound for a traffic lane violation at 7:08 p.m., Friday, May 16. after receiving a driving complaint. Rowan was driving the vehicle and was its lone occupant.

The deputy gave Rowan sobriety tests, which he failed, according to Gilliam County. The deputy then arrested Rowan on drunken driving charges and took him to the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office. There, Rowan provided a breath sample with a blood-alcohol content of .19%, according to the sheriff’s office. The legal limit is .08%.

The sheriff office ended up citing Rowan and releasing him to a “responsible third party.”

Rowan issued an apology to the community for his actions on May 18.

“I want to sincerely apologize to the people who elected me and place their trust in my leadership,” Rowan said in the statement. “I take full responsibility for the situation surrounding my recent arrest for DUII and understand the seriousness of the matter.”

Rowan said he will not discuss details “as the legal process unfolds” but is cooperating with the authorities and “will comply with all applicable laws and guidelines.”

The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office in its statement reported it will not provide further information on the case, and directed questions to the Gilliam County District Attorney’s Office.

Roman continued in the statement: “I’ve been navigating some personal challenges, but I know that does not excuse the impact this has had on my constituents and the community. I am committed to learning from this experience, rebuilding trust, and accepting all responsibility for my poor decision and actions and being fully transparent as the process moves forward.”