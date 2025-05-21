Births: May 21, 2025

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By East Oregonian

Recent births to parents residing in Northeastern Oregon

 

Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande

May 13, 2025

TOLEDO ALVAREZ — Araceli Alvarez Villalobos and Manuel Toledo, of La Grande; a boy, Lian Taden Toledo Alvarez.

May 14, 2025

LAWRENCE-SANDERS — Chloe Elizabeth Bush and Justin Alan Lawrence, of La Grande; a girl, Frieya Dion Lawrence-Sanders.

PRECOURT — Kaylee Rae Heyne and Anthony Precourt, of La Grande; a boy, Lyric Ray Precourt.

WOODARD — Lisa Woodard and Wesley Woodard, of Elgin; a boy, Justin John Woodard.

ZAMORA — Kendall Joy Zamora and Isaac Thomas Zamora , of La Grande; a boy, Thomas Jose Zamora.

May 17, 2025

FROGNER HORN — Nichole Renee Horn and Blake Alexander Frogner, of Elgin; a boy, Ezra Alexander Frogner Horn.

