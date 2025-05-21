Births: May 21, 2025
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Recent births to parents residing in Northeastern Oregon
Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande
May 13, 2025
TOLEDO ALVAREZ — Araceli Alvarez Villalobos and Manuel Toledo, of La Grande; a boy, Lian Taden Toledo Alvarez.
May 14, 2025
LAWRENCE-SANDERS — Chloe Elizabeth Bush and Justin Alan Lawrence, of La Grande; a girl, Frieya Dion Lawrence-Sanders.
PRECOURT — Kaylee Rae Heyne and Anthony Precourt, of La Grande; a boy, Lyric Ray Precourt.
WOODARD — Lisa Woodard and Wesley Woodard, of Elgin; a boy, Justin John Woodard.
ZAMORA — Kendall Joy Zamora and Isaac Thomas Zamora , of La Grande; a boy, Thomas Jose Zamora.
May 17, 2025
FROGNER HORN — Nichole Renee Horn and Blake Alexander Frogner, of Elgin; a boy, Ezra Alexander Frogner Horn.