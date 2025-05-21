Union County sheriff announces discontinuation of drug task force Published 8:21 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

UNION COUNTY — Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen announced via social media on Monday, May 19, the discontinuation of the Union County Drug Task Force.

Bowen in a letter on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said for the last 10 years county deputies have solely the task force. He cited the lack of assistance from the city of La Grande leaving him “no other option” than to discontinue the task force.

“Consequences of this decision will result in higher drug trafficking, overdoses and crime within the city limits of La Grande,” Bowen stated. “My deputies will continue to provide the highest level of service possible to you but please understand we cannot continue to fight this problem alone with no assistance from the city.”

Bowen claims to have asked for assistance from La Grande numerous times, but said these requests have “fallen on deaf ears.”

The is an ongoing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.