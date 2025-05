Letter: Bentz is for cutting programs people need Published 8:43 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Well Rep. Cliff Bentz, you did it. You cut programs that everyday Americans, and especially the most vulnerable rely on. I hope you are proud.

The rich get richer, loyalty to the king is more important than representing constituents, and democracy fades. Congratulations. Humanity has left the room.

Jeff Blackwood

Pendleton