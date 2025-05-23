Two-vehicle crash in La Grande causes minor injuries Published 11:23 am Friday, May 23, 2025

LA GRANDE — Police cited a Medford man following a rollover crash Friday, May 23, during the busy morning commute at Fourth Street and N Avenue in La Grande.

La Grande police cited Dillon Reames, 26, for failing to obey a traffic control device and operating a vehicle without a license, according to La Grande Police Department Lt. Jason Hays.

Hays in a statement reported the preliminary investigation revealed that around 8 a.m. Reames was driving westbound in a grey Toyota Tacoma on N Avenue. Police report he did not stop at the top sign at the intersection of N Avenue and Fourth Street, which resulted in a collision with a Ford Explorer.

Reames’ pickup overturned before stopping along the roadside, according to LGPD. The other car, which had three people inside, struck a tree. All three occupants suffered minor injuries, Hays reported, and were transported to Grande Ronde Hospital.

Reames also suffered minor injuries, but declined medical transport.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and La Grande Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Captain Hooks Towing and Rock and Sons Towing were called to remove the vehicles and clear debris from the road.