Transient man back in custody for stealing pickup from local dealership Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

LA GRANDE — Police arrested a transient man in La Grande for stealing a pickup from a local dealership.

La Grande police took Kenneth Martinez, 44, of Walla Walla, into custody for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to register as a sex offender, according to Oregon public records. The former is a felony level offense.

Police on May 7, shortly before 9:30 a.m responded to Legacy Ford after receiving a call that a 2011 black Ford Ranger was stolen from the lot, according to the probable cause declaration.

Surveillance footage shows a man walking onto the lot around 6:30 a.m. wearing a brown or tan plaid shirt and blue jeans with a military style backpack, according to police records. He then got into the pickup before driving off the curb onto Island Avenue.

The following day police detained Martinez who was wearing clothing that matched those in the video footage, according to police records. When speaking with law enforcement, Martinez originally denied taking the pickup until police revealed he was caught on surveillance camera.

He then told law enforcement he took the Ford after learning his mother was sick and in the hospital in Pendleton. Martinez reportedly drove the pickup to Pendleton before learning his mother was actually in Walla Walla. He then drove back to La Grande and left it at a gas station on Adams Avenue with the key inside.

Law enforcement also found Martinez was a registered sex offender. He had no warrants out for his arrest.

Martinez told police he had registered last month at a residence in Pendleton, but had only stayed there one day. He told law enforcement he had been staying on and off in La Grande since then.

Police booked Martinez into the Union County Jail. He was later let out on monitored pretrial trial release, according to court records. In addition to the standard release agreement, Martinez was supposed to provide updated contact information to his release officer. He was due in court the following day for an arraignment, but failed to appear.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office on May arrested Martinez on a Union County failure to appear warrant. Law enforcement took Martinez back to the Union County Jail, where he remains in lieu of $5,000 bail, according to court records.

Martinez will receive a court appointed council from the Oregon Public Defense Commission. He is next due in court on June 18 for a plea hearing.