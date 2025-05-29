Summer heats up with free veterans’ events

Published 3:30 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

By East Oregonian

Judi Rae Rodriguez cuts Daniel Hurn's hair during a Project Community Connect event for veterans in Pendleton. Veterans across the region are invited to a pair of free events: the Eastern Oregon Regional Veterans Stand Down & Resource Event on June 14, 2025, at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission; and the Military and Veteran Summer Employment & Resource Fair on June 18, 2025, at the Blue Mountain Armory & Conference Center, La Grande. (Tammy Malgesini/East Oregonian, File)

Area veterans are invited to a pair of upcoming events that provide resources, services and lunch in Mission and La Grande.

The 2025 Eastern Oregon Regional Veterans Stand Down & Resource Event is June 14, 9 a.m. to noon in the Rivers Event Center at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off Interstate 84 at exit 216, Mission. The first 100 veterans through the doors will receive a free gift. In addition, lunch will be provided. A variety of vendors will be available to provide information and answer questions about housing, emergency resources, veteran health benefits and employment assistance. For more information, contact Lola Lopez at 541-278-6363 or lola.lopez@umatillacounty.gov.

Also, the Military and Veteran Summer Employment & Resource Fair is June 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blue Mountain Armory & Conference Center, 404 12th St., La Grande. All veterans, service members and their families are welcome.

Representatives from area employers and the Department of Veterans Affairs will be on hand, as well as vendors offering free haircuts, massages and more. Lunch is provided. In addition, free resume reviews are available.

To register or for more information, visit Eventbrite via bit.ly/4kkLT5s. For questions or to inquire about participating as a vendor, contact Stephanie Hansen at 541-975-4519 or stephanie.m.hansen@employ.oregon.gov.

You Might Like

Print Article

Marketplace