Unfit to proceed Published 10:47 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Judge sends La Grande man with seven open criminal cases to Oregon State Hospital

LA GRANDE — A Union County Circuit Court judge has committed a La Grande man facing charges of felony sex abuse and burglary to the Oregon State Hospital.

Gregory Archer, 72, has been in the Union County Jail in La Grande since the Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested him May 14. He was in court on May 23 for arraignment and to determine his fitness to proceed, according to court records.

There are six other open cases against Archer — ranging from misdemeanor offenses, such as improper use of 911 and trespass, to felony level offense, including unlawful use of a weapon.

All open cases come from arrests made in 2025, according to court records, with the earliest dating back to January. Archer’s criminal history, however, spans all the way back to 1984.

Union County Circuit Court judges already ordered a mental health consultation for Archer with the Center for Human Development, which resulted in a mandate for him to engage in community-based restorative services.

Attorney James Schaeffer represents Archer in six of the cases, while J Logan Joseph represents Archer in his most recent arrest. The court appointed both of the La Grande attorneys.

Archer’s most recent arrest came when the sheriff’s office and La Grande Police Department responded on a trespass complaint May 14 shortly before 2 a.m. at a residence on Blackhawk Trail Lane in La Grande, according to the probable cause declaration. Archer already had been trespassed from the property approximately 10 days prior.

A woman told law enforcement she was sleeping when she was woken up to find Archer in bed with her, according to the probable cause declaration. She reported he was naked and covered in lubricant.

La Grande police arrived first and reported witnessing Archer through the window as he put his clothing back on, according to the probable cause declaration.

The Union County District Attorney’s Office charged Archer with two counts of first-degree felony sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and public indecency.

Union County Circuit Judge Thomas Powers at the May 23 hearing set bail at $50,000. Powers also found Archer unfit to proceed based on statements from counsel and the court’s inquiry and observation of Archer at the hearing. Powers committed Archer to a stay at the Oregon State Hospital for up to a maximum of one year to undergo inpatient restoration services.

The sheriff’s office will take Archer to the hospital. He is next due in court June 20 for a fitness to proceed hearing.