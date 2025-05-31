Harney County may oversee onsite septic systems in Union County Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, June 4, could grant Harney County the authority to enforce the Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems Management Program.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality handles that for Union County now. The board is considering an ordinance to shift those duties to Harney County.

The board meets starting at 9 a.m. in the Joseph Building Annex Conference Room, 1106 K Ave. in La Grande and holds a public hearing starting at 9:30 a.m. on the proposal.

Commissioners also will consider a resolution to establish an onsite wastewater treatment system site evaluation and a fee schedule for existing systems.

Prior to the public hearing, the board will hear a number of reports, including:

Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen on a contract with the city of Elgin.

Juvenile Director Odin Miller on an agreement with Walla Walla County Detention.

Public Works Director Doug Wright on an airport ground lease transfer.

Barbara Peden, the out-of-district community coordinator for Blue Mountain Community College, on the contract between the county and BMCC for higher education programs.

Commissioners also will consider appointing a member to the Union County Ambulance District Advisory Committee and an intergovernmental agreement for judicial services in Elgin.

Lastly, at 9:45 a.m., the commissioners will hold a second public hearing to consider an ordinance that would revise the existing Union County Transient Tax Ordinance.

A full agenda is available here.

The meeting also be accessed via Zoom.

Participants acan call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 to listen to the meeting or provide public comment. Enter the meeting number: 814 2000 6863. If you do not get through the first time, try again.