La Grande High School graduates 152 seniors Published 11:21 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

LA GRANDE — La Grande High School’s class of 2025 received many pieces of advice on Sunday, June 1, during the school’s graduation ceremony.

Unsurprisingly many of the recommendations were for the graduating classes’ future, but LHS’s senior class President Rilley Robinson encouraged her fellow classmates to be fully present in the moment.

Robinson acknowledged this was the moment she and her classmates had been waiting years to experience. So much time had been spent thinking about all the things they could not wait for, but Robinson said she wanted her fellow students to savor the little moments in the here and now.

Three pieces of advice

The 152 students who received their diplomas also received advice from their guest speaker Parker McKinley.

McKinley — who teaches career and technical education, oversees the Tiger House project and coaches varsity baseball — had three lessons he hoped the graduating seniors would take with into the next stages of their lives.

First, McKinley told students if they work hard for what they want and have pride in their work then they will find happiness in their success.

“Be the person who has the highest expectations for yourself,” he said.

His second piece of advice is life is hard and that’s OK. McKinley told the graduating seniors if they keep grinding, they’ll make it through.

Third, McKinley shared that asking to help is not a weakness. Rather, he said, it is a strength.

“It’s OK to offer help and it’s okay to ask for help,” McKinley said.

He urged students to be honest, trustworthy and kind in their lives. If they ever find themselves in a situation that could compromise their trustworthiness, McKinley asked students to pause and reflect.

“Go dominate every day,” McKinley said.

And, he said, if they ever need help, he’s just a phone call away.

Dreams, goals and gratitude

The importance of setting objectives was one of the points La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza focused on during his presentation.

Mendoza shared that setting goals is essential for charting their paths through life.

“As Brian Tracy aptly said, ‘Goals in writing are dreams with deadlines,’” Mendoza said.

He asked the graduating seniors to take the time to define their aspirations, create a plan of action and stay committed to their dreams.

The importance of gratitude was another key point in Mendoza’s speech. He opened by having all the family members, friends and loved ones stand to receive a round of applause from the graduating class. This was followed by a second round of applause for teachers, staff and coaches

Mendoza concluded by reminding students to say thank you to everyone who helped them get to this point — be it through a hug, a handshake or a text message.

The seven valedictorian medalists — Opal Alf Rippee, Marti Anderson, Kaylie Davis, Emree Hutchins, Mason Kimball, Reese Koyle and Natasha Lane — were all recognized at the ceremony.