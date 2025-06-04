EOU’s 45th Parallel, Fiddle Ensemble perform June 6 Published 10:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

LA GRANDE — The music department at Eastern Oregon University will present a spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 6, in McKenzie Theater.

EOU’s 45th Parallel takes the stage to perform student arranged pieces.

45th Parallel features horns, woodwinds, piano, electric guitar, fiddle, percussion and vocals. The arranging team includes Ethan Cornia, Jadon Martinez and Jakob Graffunder.

The concert includes pop songs from different genres and eras.

EOU’s Fiddle Ensemble, led by Duane Boyer, will join the concert with fiddle, mandolin, guitar and vocals.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the music foundation scholarships.