Residents can chat June 11 with La Grande city manager finalists Published 7:50 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

LA GRANDE — Community members can meet with the candidates vying to be the next city manager on La Grande.

The city is holding a meet-and-greet with the finalists on Wednesday, June 11, 5:30-7 p.m., at the La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave., according to a press release from the city of La Grande.

After 17 years as city manager, Robert Strope announced he will retire later this year. The meet-and-greet is part of the city’s “transparent selection process to identify a successor.”

Attendees can chat with each of the finalists, ask questions and provide feedback on the candidates. Comment cards will be available.

The city has not revealed the names of the finalists.

La Grande city councilors also will attend the event, according to the press release, which means there may be a quorum. Councilors will not discuss city business nor make official decisions during the meet-and-greet.