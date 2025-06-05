Harney County to oversee onsite septic systems in Union County Published 11:29 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

UNION COUNTY — Harney County will oversee the onsite septic program in Union County.

Earlier this year the county entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Harney County and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for onsite wastewater treatment systems management and permitting. The Union County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, June 4, unanimously passed an ordinance and resolution during its regular session meeting to implement the program.

“The first step is the ordinance that gives the authority for the management of the program to Harney County,” Union County Administrative Officer Shelley Burgess said.

DEQ previously oversaw the onsite septic program, however under Oregon Administrative Rule, the department can authorize counties to become DEQ’s agents for permitting onsite systems, including receiving and processing applications, issuing permits, performing required inspections and handling enforcement.

Harney County handles the administrative duties of the program in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties.

“Looking forward to getting this going,” Union County Commissioner Jake Seavert said.

Union County Planning Director Inga Williams worked with Harney County Environmental Health Specialist Jesse Barnes on the administrative steps, according to Burgess.

Commissioners also unanimously passed a resolution establishing an onsite wastewater treatment system site evaluation and existing system evaluation fee schedule.

“As a follow up to the ordinance that you just adopted,” Burgess said, “it is necessary for Union County to adopt a fee schedule.”

Harney County requested that Union County adopt the fee schedule set by the state. This means that the fees should not change for residents, according to Burgess, since DEQ was the previous provider and would have utilized the same fee schedule.

“By adopting this resolution that would be the final step that would allow Harney County to move forward with the program,” she said.