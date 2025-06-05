Union County commissioners to hold Greater Idaho meeting June 11 Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of Commissioners holds a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 11, for the purpose of complying with Ballot Measure 31-101, also known as the Greater Idaho measure.

The measure, which Union County voters approved in 2020, requires the board of county commissioners to meet three times each year to discuss Union County’s interests relating to the county becoming part of Idaho.

Public comment will be taken at the meeting. Written comments can be submitted prior to the meeting. All written comments must be turned in by 5 p.m. on June 9 at the commissioner’s office, 1106 K Ave. in La Grande. Comments can also be submitted via email to amoore@unioncounty.org.

The meeting will be in the Joseph Building Annex Conference Room. The public also can join the meeting via Zoom.

Participants also can call in to listen to the meeting or provide public comment by calling 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 and entering the meeting number: 814 2000 6863. If you do not get through the first time, try again.