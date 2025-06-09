La Grande announces final candidates for city manager Published 2:00 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

LA GRANDE — Four finalists are advancing to the final steps in the search for the next city manager of La Grande.

John Craig, Richard Huebner, John O’Brien and the city’s own Stu Spence are all vying for the opportunity to be La Grande’s next manager, the city reported in a press release. Residents can chat with the finalists during a meet-and-greet Wednesday, June 11, 5:30-7 p.m. at La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave. Comments cards will be available for the public to give their input on the candidates.

After 17 years as city manager, Robert Strope announced he will retire later this year. The meet-and-greet is part of the city’s selection process to identify a successor.

John Craig

Craig has more than 25 years of leadership experience in local government, according to the press release. He most recently served as the deputy county manager for Los Alamos, New Mexico. Craig has a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He started his career working for a municipal credit rating company before moving into public service as the branch chief over strategic budgeting in Washington, D.C.

When he returned from working as a local government consultant for municipalities overseas, he became the city manager for Barre, Vermont and then the county manager for Talbot County, Maryland. From there Craig served as deputy city manager for Rio Rancho, New Mexico, which was followed by his time as the assistant county administrator of Mono County, California. He then returned to New Mexico as the general services director for Albuquerque. He is also a member of the International City/County Management Association.

Richard Huebner

Huebner has held various positions since 2007 in Washington, according to the press release. He has his juris doctor, as well as a master’s degree in business administration and his bachelor’s degree in communications.

Most recently Huebner served from 2023 through early 2025 as the city administrator for Selah, Washington. Prior to that he served as the assistant city manager for Moses Lake, management analyst for the city of Monroe and the tourism promotion coordinator for Snohomish County Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. He is the president of the Washington City/County Management Association and a board member for the Association of Washington Cities.

John O’Brien

O’Brien brings more than 22 years of leadership experience in city management and public safety to the table, according to the press release. He holds a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. O’Brien began his public service career in 1992 in the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. He went on to serve as a law enforcement supervisor and detective for agencies in Colorado during a 10 year period before transitioning into Army installation management.

He held key roles in Germany, Washington and New Jersey. O’Brien has served as city strategic planning director, city operations director, and ultimately deputy to the garrison commander. In 2023, O’Brien was appointed chief of staff for the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Stu Spence

Spence began his public service career more than 23 years ago, according to the press release. He holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation management from Central Washington University. Spence serves as La Grande’s Parks and Recreation director. Gov. Kotek earlier this year appointed him to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission.

Spence began his career as the youth program coordinator with the city of Ellensburg, Washington, before working his way up the leadership ladder to become the recreation services manager for the city of Woodborn.

Councilors will convene in special session on June 12 at 8 a.m. to brief panel members before recessing into executive session at 8:30 a.m. to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.

The city council will reconvene in open session no earlier than 3 p.m. to consider approving the preferred candidate and offer letter for the city manager.