Union County sheriff’s deputy succumbs to cancer Published 4:57 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, June 11, announced the death of one of its deputies.

Dan Johnson died early in the morning after having cancer for nearly a year. The sheriff’s office did not report what kind of cancer he had.

Johnson began his career at the sheriff’s office in March 2017 as a reserve corrections deputy, according to the announcement. In November of the same year, the sheriff’s office hired Johnson full-time in the jail.

In July 2020, he stepped into the role of patrol deputy, which he held until he died. He served on the Northeast Oregon SWAT team and coached wrestling during his free time.

The sheriff’s office described Johnson as “a loving father, a devoted husband and a cherished friend” who put the needs of others first.

“Our hearts break for the Johnson family,” the sheriff’s office stated, “and we will stand by you in his stead, though we know we pale in comparison.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson’s work had a positive effect on the community.

“He had a unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life, offering a listening ear, a helping hand and a warm smile,” according to the announcement. “His kindness and compassion touched countless lives, leaving an enduring legacy of goodwill within our community.”

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also reported the Johnson family will have a law enforcement funeral for Dan and the community will be invited.