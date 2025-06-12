Union County SO arrests Walla Walla man hiding in Elgin Published 9:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

ELGIN — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Walla Walla man after he fled and hid from law enforcement at a house in Elgin for several hours.

The sheriff’s office Tuesday, June 10, took Jeramie Gillman, 47, into custody on Umatilla County warrant for failure to appear related to charges of vehicle theft and eluding, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page.

Deputy Dylan Hamilton spotted Gillman around 2 p.m. before he took off in a vehicle for a house in Elgin. Law enforcement reported Gillman jumped over the fence into the back of a duplex where a family member lived

Hamilton attempted to have Gillman or his family member come to the door, but neither responded. Law enforcement, including Oregon State Police, set up a perimeter around the house while the Union County Sheriff’s Office worked to secure a search warrant to enter the residence and arrest Gillman.

The sheriff’s office acted on the warrant at 7:30 p.m. and deputies arrested Gillman.