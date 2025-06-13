Flora School Days starts June 21 Published 5:00 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

FLORA — A revised, tentative schedule is out for the upcoming Flora School Days that start Saturday, June 21, at the historic Flora School.

School Days is an annual fundraiser for the continued restoration of the building and dedicated to the preservation of the Flora School and old-time skills. The 1915 school is 37 miles north of Enterprise, about 3 miles west of Highway 3 and 50 miles southwest of Lewiston, Idaho. The school’s address is 80974 College Lane in Flora.

Work parties are planned for June 19-20 to prepare for School Days. A grand opening of the new wheelchair ramp at the school will be 9:30 a.m. on June 21.

The School Days events take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 21.

A Dutch oven cook-off takes place Sept. 27, and for Sept. 27-28 there is a Quilts of Valor Sewing Bee to make quilts for veterans. Beginning sewers are welcome.

For more information, text 509-876-7812 or email floraschool@tds.net. Follow the school on www.floraschool.org, Facebook, Instagram and its YouTube Channel.