Mountain Women Market opens in Elgin Published 5:00 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

ELGIN — Owners of the Espresso Wagon Coffee Company in Elgin, Linda and Troy Juniper, are opening a second business, Mountain Women Market, at 10 S. Eighth Ave., Suite A, in the historic Masonic Building in downtown Elgin.

The Junipers signed a lease with the Masonic Building Association in October 2024 to open the vintage-style market. Since it was filled with inventory from the previous thrift shop business, it took the Junipers months to clear it out, rehome and repurpose the inventory left behind. Then it took all winter to scrub and clean the building from the basement up.

“It’s all clean and repainted now, and we installed new sinks and got it upgraded for a restaurant and deli,” Linda Juniper said.

Mountain Women Market held a soft opening June 14 during Elgin Lion’s Riverfest and resumes business July 9-12 for the Elgin Stampede weekend and remains open for business thereafter.

“We will post our future business hours and news on the Elgin Happenings website,” Linda Juniper said.

She said she will continue to work on getting her deli ready. Mountain Women Market will have a small deli, offering sandwiches, soup, pastries, fresh salads, but no fried foods. She is going to try to make some keto foods and bring in some farmers’ produce.

“I have my beef packing license so I can carry frozen buffalo, lamb, rabbit, and other foods from our (U.S. Department of Agriculture) local farms, and I’ll buy their produce from them in season,” she said. “I’ll be selling mushrooms in there, too.”

At the market, people can buy mushroom growing blocks that are ready to use. Juniper has grown pink oyster mushrooms and lion’s mane mushrooms this way, and she is thinking about selling mushrooms in blocks so that people can take them home.

“Mountain Women Market is about locals and local products,” Juniper said. “It will be uniquely different from all other Elgin markets.”

It also will sell products from local artisan consignees. Among them is Lesa Shaffer who offers decorated bull skulls and jewelry; Tammy Oaks, who sells her paintings; local author Nancy Noel with her books; and Tipsy Tullip, who offers clothing. Another consignee is Ellie Blankenship, who will be selling gifts such as Bigfoot coffee cups and glassware.

The Junipers also want their market to be a welcoming place for seniors to hang out and socialize while they are eating or playing cards in the dining area.

“We want them to come in and sit down at our table and chairs and buy their sandwiches and soup or whatever I have that day,” Linda Juniper said. “There will be pinochle cards and checkers available for seniors to enjoy. I want them to be included.”

She said she hopes to display some saddles and leather work by Gary Noel, and she wants to collect and display some historic Elgin photos, too. It’s all about the vintage look, she said.

The locals know the Junipers as the owners of the downtown park and the Expresso Wagon located there. This business draws many tourists, and now they will be directed across the street to Mountain Women Market.

“My coffee shop baristas, Jessica Wilson and Dellyne Radcliff, will be taking turns helping me at the new store,” Linda Juniper said.

Mountain Women Market also will have a store manager, Kim Roberts, a longtime friend of Linda Juniper.