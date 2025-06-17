Enterprise City Library starts libraries of seeds and of things Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

ENTERPRISE — There is more to check out — literally and figuratively — at the Enterprise City Library than just books. The library is home to the “library of things” and the “library of seeds.”

The library of things contains just about all that is needed to do home food preservation. For example, someone could check out a pressure canner, food processor, a fermentation crock, food dehydrator or vacuum sealer.

The process works like this: if you need a pressure canner for canning, or “putting up,” that bumper crop of green beans, you can check it out from the library, just like a book, and then return it when you’re finished. Equipment can be checked out for about two weeks unless someone needs it.

The library of seeds works in a similar way. The library has packs of seeds to give out. Leftover seeds can be returned to the library, or if it is possible to save seeds from the vegetables planted, those new “saved” seeds can be given to the library.

Liz Cedarbrook, Enterprise City Library librarian, said the library of things should be up and running by the end of June. First, though, comes all the sorting and cataloging of the dehydrators, canning funnels and so on. Funding for the program came from a grant for $2,000 from the Library of Eastern Oregon that allowed for the purchase of all the equipment. Cedarbrook also said the library also is collaborating with the OSU Extension Service, which will provide classes in the fall on preserving food.

“Once the equipment is set up, we’ll let people know through Facebook and flyers,” she said.

And like checking out a book, the library of things and the library of seeds are free.

“We want people to know the library of things and the library of seeds is available to everyone,” Cedarbrook said.

She said the program will be beneficial for low-income families who may not have the funds to purchase all the equipment needed for home food preservation.

Cedarbrook said the idea for the library of seeds came from a presentation she attended at a conference in Bend a couple of years ago. Providing seeds allows people to learn to grow their own food, she said, and will help those less fortunate in the community. The seeds are divided into packets that people can take.

“There is no requirement to bring back any unused seeds,” she said.

If you are a novice gardener, there are books on gardening and seed saving available at the library. And the assistant librarian, Erica Houck, who lives on a farm, “has lots of knowledge,” Cedarbrook said.

All the seeds have been donated and are free. If someone has extra seeds to bring into the library, they may do so, “as long as (the seeds) are not older than five years,” she said. There is no requirement to return unused seeds.

Cedarbrook said this is the second year for the library of seeds and there has been, “a ton of response compared to last year, (it has) at least tripled.”

She also said people can take as many seeds as they want.

The Enterprise City Library is at 101 NE First, in Enterprise. The library is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. The library is closed Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call the library at 541-426-3906.