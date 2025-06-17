Woodlands & Watersheds Festival returns June 27 Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Gwen Trice, executive director of the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, shows to young festival-goers the display she presented at a previous Woodlands and Watersheds Festival.

ENTERPRISE — The 21st annual Wallowa Resources Woodlands & Watersheds Festival is Friday, June 27, at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise.

The free, family-friendly festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is a celebration of Wallowa County’s natural and cultural resources with more than three dozen local and regional exhibitors, according to a press release from Wallowa Resources.

Each year, participants provide exhibitor booths and educational activities to share with festivalgoers. Previous exhibitors have included Building Healthy Families, Fishtrap, the Flora School Education Center and Wallowa County Search and Rescue.

The festival also features a full day of live music, including performances by Calico Bones, Jezebel’s Mother and the Local Yokels.

This year, the festival anticipates up to 700 attendees and more than 40 exhibitors, including live blacksmith demonstrations, relay races, competitive axe throwing and live fishing with the Nez Perce Tribe Fisheries exhibit.