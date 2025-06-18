Community can join funeral procession, service for Union County sheriff’s deputy Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

UNION COUNTY — The funeral procession and service Thursday, June 19, for Union County sheriff’s deputy Dan Johnson is open to the public.

Johnson died on June 11 after having cancer for nearly a year. The funeral procession begins at 11:45 a.m. and will travel down Adams Avenue from Island Avenue to Second Street before heading up to La Grande High School.

“We invite the community to meet along Adams Avenue to show the family support,” public information officer Cherise Kaechele said in an announcement.

Johnson’s funeral service will be at the LHS gym. The gym will open to the public at 12:15 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 1 p.m.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office anticipates that parking may present a challenge and reminded everyone attending the service that parking enforcement is active.

“Please be conscientious of the nearby neighbors that day and do not block their driveways,” Kaechele said.

The following areas are available for parking:

West of the La Grande High School

La Grande High School faculty parking lot

Eastern Oregon University parking lots

K Avenue

Central School

La Grande Middle School

The funeral also will be steamed online.