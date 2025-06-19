Nonprofits focus of final ‘Building Community’ Tuesday Talk Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture's final Tuesday Talk focuses on the role nonprofits play in building community in Wallowa County. The event is June 24, 2025, at noon at the Josephy Center in Joseph. (Josephy Center for Arts and Culture/Contributed Photo, File)

JOSEPH — Representatives of several nonprofits will speak on the role of their organizations in building community in Wallowa County at noon Tuesday, June 24.

The event takes place at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture at 403 Main St. in Joseph and features Maria Weer from Building Healthy Families, Sadie Kennedy from the Wallowa History Center, Wallowa Resources Director Nils Christoffersen and Mary Hawkins of Rails with Trails. Each will make pitches for their organizations and on community involvement and impacts.

This will be the last in the series of Tuesday Talks on “Building Community.” With a grant from Oregon Humanities, the Josephy Center has hosted five Tuesday discussions exploring the theme. Health care providers, Main Street businesses, natural-resource managers and workers, members of the tourism and recreation sector and religious leaders have given previous talks.

Come with questions, comments and curiosity. There won’t be lunch served, but you are welcome to bring one. There will be drinks and snacks to supplement or hold you over.

For more information, call Rich Wandschneider at 541-263-0930.