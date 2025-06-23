Revitalization efforts of La Grande building receives $400,000 grant Published 6:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

LA GRANDE — Local entrepreneurs are getting a helping hand to revitalize a historic building in downtown La Grande thanks to a Main Street Revitalization Grant.

Nate and Tami Conklin, co-owners of State Farm Insurance in La Grande, received a $400,000 grant toward their renovation efforts of the Hand Ford building on Chestnut Street, according to a press release from La Grande Main Street Downtown.

“La Grande Main Street is honored to bestow this grant and thrilled to breathe new life into a building with such rich history,” Executive Director Sarah Marcotte said. “This project is about more than just business — it’s about building community, supporting local talent and creating a space that brings people together.”

The Conklins purchased the former EONI building, 216 Chestnut St., in 2024 and remodeled part of the space into a new office for their business. The 14,800-square-foot building was historically the home of the Hand Ford Dealership, and behind it is a 12,000-square-foot parking lot that is also part of the property.

The overall footprint is much larger than the Conklins needed for the State Farm office, so the couple plan to develop a new mixed-use space for dining, entertainment and community connection.

Marcotte said the revitalization project includes:

An indoor restaurant.

An outdoor food truck pod.

A rentable community kitchen for food entrepreneurs, bakers and makers.

An entertainment area with virtual golf simulator and virtual shooting range.

The old parking lot will be transformed into the food truck pod, Marcotte said, which can accommodate up to seven trucks with the aim of rotating the trucks annually or every six months.

“This will give residents and visitors a dynamic and ever-changing variety of culinary options throughout the week,” she said.

The Conklins also received $75,000 in 2024 for the revitalization through the La Grande Urban Renewal Agency call for projects.

The renovation is expected to begin later this year, Marcotte said, with the different components opening in phases.

“Once complete,” she said. “The development will offer something for everyone — from food lovers and families to entrepreneurs and entertainment seekers.”