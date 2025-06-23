Union County Commissioners to consider 2025-26 budget Published 2:00 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

LA GRANDE — Union County is close to having its fiscal year 2025-26 budgets in place.

The Union County Board of Commissioners will convene during the regular session meeting on Wednesday, June 25, to consider adopting the proposed Union County budget. Commissioners will also hold public hearings for the 4-H and extension services budget and the sold waste district budget.

The board meets starting at 9 a.m. in the Joseph Building Annex Conference Room, 1106 K Ave. in La Grande.

Following the public hearings on budgets, commissioners will hear from Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora regarding emergency operations plans and Barb Seatter, Director of Behavioral Health with the Center for Human Development, about the 2025-27 county financial assistance agreement.

Commissioners will also consider appointment to the 4-H and Extension District Advisory Committee, a lease agreement with the Union County 4-H and Extension District and a resolution for the transfer of appropriated funds.

A full agenda is available here.

The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom.

Participants can call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 to listen to the meeting or provide public comment. Enter the meeting number: 814 2000 6863. If you do not get through the first time, try again.