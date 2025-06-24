Crash in Alicel results in death of one driver Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

UNION COUNTY — A weekend car crash in Alicel resulted in the death of one driver.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release on Tuesday, June 24, that a rollover crash occurred on Sunday, June 22, at Standley Lane and Sandridge Road, which resulted in life-threatening injuries to one driver.

A woman in a Cadillac Deville was driving eastbound on Standley Lane at approximately 30 mph when a male driver in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck did not yield at the controlled intersection. The two cars collided and the Toyota rolled multiple times.

When deputies arrived, the driver of the Tacoma was in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said, but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac had minor injuries.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of either driver.