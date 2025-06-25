Northeast Area Commission on Transportation June 26 meeting canceled Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

LA GRANDE — The Northeast Area Commission on Transportation meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, June 26, has been canceled.

The commission is composed of community leaders and partners from Morrow, Umatillia, Wallowa, Union and Baker counties, as well as the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

More information about the area commission can be found online at https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Get-Involved/Pages/Area_Commissions.aspx