Elgin hosts wild week of rodeo in July with 78th annual Elgin Stampede and Miss Rodeo Oregon Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

ELGIN — The city of Elgin is preparing for a wild week of rodeo this July with the 78th Elgin Stampede Rodeo and the Miss Rodeo Oregon 2026 Pageant.

Both events kick off on Wednesday, July 9, with the Stampede running through July 12 and the pageant concluding July 13.

“We’re feeling ecstatic,” Elgin Stampeders’ board secretary Kylie Evans said. “With the addition of Miss Rodeo Oregon and having been chosen for that we’re so excited for our community to get to showcase what rural Eastern Oregon is about and to welcome such an incredible organization to our neck of the woods.”

Miss Rodeo Oregon’s 2026 Pageant opens at 10:30 a.m. at the Elgin Stampede Hall with official introductions. This year’s Miss contestants include Destiny Wecks, of Enterprise, Paige Speakman, of North Bend, and Shyanne Spencer, of Medford.

Then horsemanship begins at 12:15 p.m. at the Elgin Stampede arena.

The Elgin Stampede Rodeo opens July 9 with “Family Night” at 6 p.m. Admission is free, Evans said, thanks to the sponsorship of STCU.

This family-friendly night offers an all-kids program where contestants ages 4 to 18 compete in stick horse racing, calf, cow and steer riding, barrel and poles, stake racing, dummy roping, mutton busting, and goat tail tying and untying.

Admission for the rodeo is charged for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday night performances. Ticket and saddle raffle entries can be purchased online at www.elginstampede.com or by calling one of the royalty court princesses: Isla Howard 541-786-2980 or Clara Knieriem 541-786-1643.

Thursday brings the Miss Rodeo Oregon Pageant to La Grande with a speech luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at White Barn Estate, 62788 Hunter Rd. Doors open at noon and tickets must be purchased online at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/speech-luncheon.

Thursday’s night rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m with Marty Campbell of Pendleton returning as the rodeo announcer. Also appearing at all the performances is entertainer Randee Munns, who Evans said has been a regular at the Elgin Stampede.

Thursday evening begins with the Elgin Stampede’s coronation ceremony. The night also includes the annual Ty Hallgarth Memorial Xtreme Bronc Riding.

Miss Rodeo Oregon contestants will participate in mock media interviews on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center.

Friday’s show, starting at 7 p.m., is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night. It’s all about the PRCA Rodeo.

Saturday kicks off at 11 a.m. with the Miss Rodeo Oregon fashion show luncheon and the sweetheart pageant hosted at the Elgin High School gymnasium. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for the luncheon and tickets must be purchased ahead of time at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/fashion-show-and-sweetheart-pageant.

Saturday’s Grand Parade starts at 4 p.m. through downtown Elgin. This year’s grand marshals are Jack and Georgia Shaffer.

The final PRCA performance of the weekend begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The raffle drawing for the 15½-inch Sheridan Company saddle will also be held Saturday night. Tickets can be purchased through Saturday and the owner of the winning ticket does not need to be present to win.

During all rodeo performances, food and cold beverages will be available for purchase at Chute 9 and Odie’s concession stand.

Festivities wrap up Sunday with the Miss Rodeo Oregon coronation ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m. in the Elgin High School gymnasium. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.