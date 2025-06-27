La Grande man arrested for sex crimes against minor Published 3:00 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

LA GRANDE — Police arrested a La Grande man Thursday, June 26, on a warrant charging that he raped a minor several years ago.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Kahut, 34, for first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to Oregon state court records. All are felonies.

The grand jury indictment dated June 18 alleges the five charges occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019, and that the reporting party was under the age of 12 at the time.

Court documents do not include the reporting party’s name. The East Oregonian also does not usually publish the names of individuals bringing charges in sex crime cases.

Union County Circuit Court Judge Jared Boyd issued an order prohibiting Kahut from copying or disbursing information about the minor. Bail has been set at $50,000, according to jail records.

Kahut’s legal representation and next court date are not yet listed within court records.