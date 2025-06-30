BREAKING: Open fires ban includes Morgan Lake near La Grande Published 4:52 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

LA GRANDE — Open fires soon will be banned at Morgan Lake outside La Grande.

The Oregon Department of Forestry for the Northeast Oregon District is implementing high fire restrictions effective Wednesday, July 2, on lands the department protects. which includes Morgan Lake, according to a press release from La Grande Parks and Recreation. The goal of these restrictions is to reduce the risk of human caused fires.

“Forecasts indicate that we will experience typical summer weather in the coming weeks, accompanied by elevated temperature,” District Forester Justin Lauer said. “Given these conditions and the escalating fire danger, we are enforcing stricter fire restrictions.”

Open fires, which includes campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, are prohibited, except at designated locations. Portable cooking stoves that use liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed.