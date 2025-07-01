BREAKING: Elgin farm receives funding to strengthen infrastructure Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

ELGIN — An Elgin business is getting a funding infusion from the Oregon Department of Agriculture to strengthen food supply chain infrastructure.

Sitting Bull Farms will receive funding to build a food hub and shared kitchen, according to a July 1 press release. The aim is to provide a space for processing, manufacturing, storing and distributing regional produce and food products.

Sitting Bull Farms is one of seven projects across Oregon that will receive a total of $2.15 million in funding for infrastructure projects through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

The other six projects are:

Bohemia Food Hub in Cottage Grove

Fry Family Farm in Medford

Manitou in Warm Springs

Mora Mora Farm in Springdale

Mt. Hope Farms in Molalla

Oregon State University’s Food Science Pilot Plant in Corvallis

More to come.