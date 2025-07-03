Trial for La Grande drive-by shooting suspect pushed out Published 6:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

LA GRANDE — The trial for a La Grande man arrested following a 2023 shooting has been postponed until later this year.

Dan Seulean, 50, was supposed to appear in court on Monday, July 7, for a 12 person jury trial in connection with a drive-by shooting, but the trail was moved back to October. Seulean instead next appears in court July 28 for discussions about an Aug. 5 settlement conference.

Officers responded to a 911 call on Oct. 28, 2023, from Michael Reding, of La Grande, who reported an individual driving a gray van had fired gunshots at him and Shawntell Seulean, of La Grande, as the pair walked their bicycles from Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane, to 12th Street.

Reding reported the shooter was Dan Seulean. No one was injured, and officers detained Seulean, who was driving a 2006 gray Honda Odyssey.

Law enforcement seized evidence, including the Honda. During the initial investigation, officers reported Dan Seulean shot at least five times at Reding and Shawntell Seulean with a .22-caliber handgun.

The Union County District Attorney’s Office has charged Seulean with numerous counts, including attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records. Seulean has pleaded not guilty to all changes.

Seulean is represented by court-appointed counsel — Salem based attorney Jon H Weiner.

Weiner also represents Seulean in another ongoing case. He was charged in April 2025 on a secret indictment warrant for supplying contraband, according to court records. The warrant alleges Seulean had methamphetamine in his possession on March 11, 2024, while lodged in Union County Jail.

At the end of 2024 Seulean filed a petition for habeas corpus against Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen and the Union County Correctional Facility. This was his second petition for habeas corpus — arguing he was being imprisoned illegally on the grounds of inadequate medical care.

Union County Circuit Court has denied both petitions, according to court records.