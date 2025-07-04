Firefighters tackle two blazes in La Grande Published 12:00 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

LA GRANDE — Firefighters fought two blazes Wednesday, July 2, in La Grande.

The first occurred early in the morning on Second Street near the Union County Fairgrounds, according to a social media post. La Grande Fire Department, La Grande Rural Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a brush fire, which fire crews contained to approximately half an acre. A crew remained on scene to watch for hot spots.

Shortly after noon a house on the 1800 block of Y Avenue caught fire. La Grande Fire Department reported crews from every department in the county responded to the third alarm structure fire.

July 2 also was when the Oregon Department of Forestry announced increased fire restrictions on lands it protects.