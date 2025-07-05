Wallowa County BOC gives final nod to 2025-26 budgets Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners gave final nods Wednesday, July 2, to four separate budgets. The board adopted the following:

• The county budget of $33,408,033, which is now in effect.

• A budget for the Wallowa County Road Service District of $827,613.

• A budget for the 4-H/Oregon State University Extension of $263,893.

In another matter, the county board agreed to pay $10,000 for roof repairs on the Wallowa County Museum in Joseph and agreed to fund renovation of the Wallowa Lake Tourism Association’s website at a cost of $3,350.

The commissioners also:

• Appointed Aimee Leggett to the county’s Public Transportation Committee.

• Declined the offer of a totem pole from Carl Kiss as the is not a suitable location for it.

• Approved a shared road maintenance agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.

• Approved an agreement for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund.

• Held an executive session to discuss possible litigation.