Wallowa County BOC gives final nod to 2025-26 budgets
Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners gave final nods Wednesday, July 2, to four separate budgets. The board adopted the following:
• The county budget of $33,408,033, which is now in effect.
• A budget for the Wallowa County Road Service District of $827,613.
• A budget for the 4-H/Oregon State University Extension of $263,893.
In another matter, the county board agreed to pay $10,000 for roof repairs on the Wallowa County Museum in Joseph and agreed to fund renovation of the Wallowa Lake Tourism Association’s website at a cost of $3,350.
The commissioners also:
Most Popular
• Appointed Aimee Leggett to the county’s Public Transportation Committee.
• Declined the offer of a totem pole from Carl Kiss as the is not a suitable location for it.
• Approved a shared road maintenance agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.
• Approved an agreement for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund.
• Held an executive session to discuss possible litigation.