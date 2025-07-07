Police arrest La Grande woman after she fled twice Published 7:00 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

LA GRANDE — La Grande police arrested a woman for trying to flee — after she already fled once before.

Shyla Jordan, 50, of La Grande, faces charges of attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, third-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer, according to Oregon court records.

Police were waiting near Jordan’s house on the 2900 block of Third Street shortly before 3 a.m. on July 6 to arrest her in connection with a different case, according to court records, when police officer Donovan Gonzalez spotted Jordan’s pickup turning onto Benton Street.

He followed the pickup, which Jordan parked behind the house. Gonzalez said she left the car and headed for the gate, which he said he could see due to the bright motion-activated lights in the backyard.

Gonzalez exited his patrol car to tell Jordan to stop and that she was under arrest, according to the court records. He reported she did listen and closed the gate behind her before running toward the house.

By the time Gonzalez got into the yard, Jordan was at the back door. He told her again to stop, according to court documents, but she went into the house and locked the door.

Around 3:30 p.m., officer Kaden Chandler saw Jordan driving at Second Street and X Avenue, according to court records. He attempted to stop her, knowing Gonzalez had probable cause for her arrest.

Chandler turned on his overhead lights, but Jordan continued east on X Avenue and turned onto Third Street, court documents state. The officer turned on his sirens and continued following after Jordan until she pulled up at her house.

Chandler exited his patrol vehicle and ran toward the pickup — yelling to Jordan that she was under arrest. He reported Jordan got out of the pickup and tried to sprint to the nearest door, but he grabbed her arm. Chandler said he again told Jordan she was under arrest and to place her hands behind her back, but she did not listen. He reported she tried to pull away and open one of the garage doors.

La Grande police arrested Jordan and booked her into the Union County Jail ,where she was later arrested on additional charges related to running from Gonzalez.

Union County Circuit Court Judge Jared Boyd set Jordan’s bail at $2,000 in one case and $3,000 in the second, according to court records. She is due in court Aug. 8 for a plea hearing in both cases.