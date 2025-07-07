Registration open for the annual Morgan Lake Regatta near La Grande Published 6:00 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

LA GRANDE — Can your boat building skills hold water, or will you need to bail out this summer? Find out July 19 at the annual Morgan Lake Regatta.

Participants must build and bring their own nonmotorized boat to the regatta, Recreations Coordinator Chris Gianandrea said, which they will then race around Morgan Lake near La Grande. While the boats must be built by hand, oars can be purchased.

Teams are capped at three paddlers. Life jackets are required for all participants.

There will be prizes for first place and most creative design.

The regatta takes from 6-8 p.m. at Morgan Lake. The event is free and open to all ages, but registration is required.

“They need to register online beforehand,” Gianandrea said.

Registration is currently live and will close at 10 a.m. on July 14. Register online at https://secure.rec1.com/OR/la-grande-or/catalog under the events tab.

If no one registers for the regatta, Gianandrea said the race will be canceled.

For more information contact Gianandrea at cgianandrea@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-1352.