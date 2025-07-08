BREAKING: La Grande announces 2nd interview for city manager candidate Published 11:10 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

LA GRANDE — The search for La Grande’s next city manager is taking another step forward.

The city announced city councilors will conduct a second interview on Wednesday, July 9, with candidate John O’Brien.

Councilors will meet at 4:30 p.m. at city hall, 1000 Adams Ave., to call the special session to order before panel members are briefed by GMP Consultants. The city council then will recess into executive session under Oregon law “to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.”

The council will reconvene in open session no earlier than 8 p.m.

O’Brien was one of four finalists who visited La Grande in June for a meet-and-greet with community members. He has been asked back for a second interview, according to the press release.

O’Brien brings more than 22 years of leadership experience in city management and public safety to the table. He holds a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. O’Brien began his public service career in 1992 in the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. He went on to serve as a law enforcement supervisor and detective for agencies in Colorado for 10 years before transitioning into Army installation management.

He held key roles in Germany, Washington state and New Jersey. O’Brien has served as city strategic planning director, city operations director, and deputy to the garrison commander. In 2023, he was appointed chief of staff for the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.