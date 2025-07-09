BREAKING: La Grande council makes offer to city manager finalist Published 10:05 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

LA GRANDE — The search for La Grande’s next city manager has taken a major step forward.

Councilors unanimously voted on Wednesday, July 9, to offer the position to John O’Brien and authorized GMP Consultants to negotiate with the finalist on behalf of the city.

“He is very interested in the position,” Senior Consultant Richard Meyers said after getting off the phone with O’Brien.

The job posting elicited 27 candidates, Meyers said, which resulted in four finalists. Community members had the opportunity to speak with all four candidates in June during a meet and greet.

Councilors conducted a second interview with O’Brien during an executive session on July 8 before reconvening into an open meeting where they approved him as their preferred candidate.

O’Brien brings more than 22 years of leadership experience in city management and public safety to the table. He holds a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. O’Brien began his public service career in 1992 in the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. He went on to serve as a law enforcement supervisor and detective for agencies in Colorado for 10 years before transitioning into Army installation management.

He held key roles in Germany, Washington state and New Jersey. O’Brien has served as city strategic planning director, city operations director, and deputy to the garrison commander. In 2023, he was appointed chief of staff for the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The offer letter includes a starting annual salary of $138,225, which would increase to $145,168 after December. Meyers will negotiate with O’Brien on the compensation package, so the final salary may differ.

If O’Brien accepts the position, he would start as city manager mid-August.

More to come.