Union County Fair Association likely to see $2.5M for infrastructure project Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Fairgrounds water and wastewater infrastructure project may have gotten its big break.

Senate Bill 5531 would allocate $2.5 million dollars to the Union County Fair Association to connect the fairgrounds with the city of La Grande’s water and sewer systems. The bill is one of nearly 150 that are awaiting Gov. Tina Kotek’s signature.

“When it comes to the Union County Fair, I am actually aware of that ask,” Kotek said. “I have been clear when speaking with Union County commissioners of my support for that.”

The fairgrounds’ septic system went down several years ago, severely limiting the number of bathroom facilities available for use, and the well the Union County Fairgrounds uses is failing.

Interstate 84 and the Grande Ronde River present challenges to connecting with the city’s infrastructure and complicate funding efforts. Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo explained in a letter to the Legislature that the only options are to either bridge over the interstate or tunnel under the river.

The project was originally quoted at $700,000 in 2019, according to Scarfo, but inflation and rising construction costs have ballooned the cost up to $4.35 million.

The House and the Senate at the end of June passed SB5531, which will issue Oregon Lottery bonds to capital construction projects across the state. It is in the 30 day window for Kotek to sign it into law.

“ I think we’re going to actually be able to use some bathrooms at the fairgrounds in the near future,” Scarfo said.

The fairgrounds also serve as Union County’s resiliency hub — meaning it serves as the county’s temporary evacuation center and shelter in the event of emergencies, such as wildfires or power outages.

“That is a necessary thing that we could be doing for the Union County community and that fair,” Kotek said. “Having the upgrades is important.”