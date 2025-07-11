BREAKING: La Grande hires new city manager Published 8:17 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

LA GRANDE — The search for La Grande’s next city manager has crossed the finish line.

John O’Brien on Friday, July 11, accepted the position, according to current City Manager Robert Strope.

Councilors unanimously voted to offer the role of city manager to O’Brien on July 9 following his second interview. He was one of four finalists who community members had the opportunity to speak with in June during a meet and greet.

O’Brien brings more than 22 years of leadership experience in city management and public safety to the table. He holds a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. O’Brien began his public service career in 1992 in the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. He went on to serve as a law enforcement supervisor and detective for agencies in Colorado for 10 years before transitioning into Army installation management.

He held key roles in Germany, Washington state and New Jersey. O’Brien has served as city strategic planning director, city operations director, and deputy to the garrison commander. In 2023, he was appointed chief of staff for the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

More to come.