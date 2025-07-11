Nez Perce Tribe seeks extension to demolish Wallowa church Published 6:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

WALLOWA — A 30-day extension on a permit to demolish the old United Methodist Church in Wallowa is on the agenda for the city council’s Tuesday, July 15 meeting.

A hailstorm in the summer of 2022 rocked the area and seriously damaged the church, which the Methodists gave to the Nez Perce Tribe in 2021. The tribe decided against trying to restore the century-old building and plans to demolish it and use the land in downtown Wallowa for other purposes.

Earlier this year, the council approved a demolition permit to the Lapwai, Idaho-based tribe to conduct the demolition, but that expires July 17, thus the need for the extension.

In other business, the council will hear a presentation from Mary Hawkins on the Joseph Branch Rails with Trails Consortium. City hall was unsure of the content of the presentation.

The council also will consider an addendum for the local food bank lease and hear department reports.

The meeting begins 6 p.m. at Walloa City Hall, 104 N. Pine St.